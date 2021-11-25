U.S. works toward year-end defense talks with top China officials

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. and China are trying to arrange for their top defense officials to meet before the end of this year, according to multiple U.S. government officials. It would be the first such meeting under President Joe Biden if it comes to pass. With tensions mounting between the countries over Taiwan and in the South China Sea, the talks could lead to building trust and help the powers avoid accidental confrontations.
