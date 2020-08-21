US-China trade talks to resume 'in coming days': ministry

BEIJING -- Senior American and Chinese officials will soon discuss progress on the first-phase trade deal signed in January, the Chinese side said Thursday.

"Both governments have agreed to hold the talks in the coming days," Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said. The discussions will be held by phone, he said.

This announcement came amid a delay in the high-level trade negotiations as tensions rise between the two economic powers on multiple fronts.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had been slated to videoconference last Saturday with his Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, according to media reports. But U.S. President Donald Trump called the session off.

"I postponed talks with China," Trump said this week. "You know why? I don't want to deal with them now." He blamed China for not stopping COVID-19.

Under January's agreement, China pledged to purchase an additional $200 billion in U.S. goods and services over two years. That volume of imports is based on pre-trade-war levels of 2017.

With the coronavirus pandemic stalling global trade, China's imports from the U.S. in the six months to June came to only half the level needed to reach the target.

China's imports of U.S. soybeans -- a priority for Trump as he seeks to reassure farm state voters in an election year -- fell more than 50% on the year through June, even as the Asian country imported more soybeans overall.

Meanwhile, Washington has ratcheted up pressure on Chinese businesses, including the owners of the TikTok and WeChat apps. China plans to bring this up in the trade talks, Bloomberg reports. Beijing's desire to expand the agenda may have played a role in the cancellation of last Saturday's call.