ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
US-China tensions

US blacklist filled with companies working for China military

Beijing enlists private sector in cutting-edge weapons development

Sailors line the deck of the Shandong aircraft carrier during a Dec. 19 commissioning ceremony held in southern China's Hainan Province, in this photo provided by Xinhua News Agency.   © AP
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- Three-quarters of companies recently blacklisted by the U.S. over Chinese military activities have dealings with the People's Liberation Army, Nikkei research shows, a sign of the PLA's growing reliance on the private sector under President Xi Jinping.

The U.S. Commerce Department in August added 24 Chinese companies to the so-called entity list for what Washington says is their role in helping Beijing militarize artificial islands in the South China Sea.

Businesses are barred from exporting American goods to those on the entity list without prior permission from the department, which is almost always denied.

Eighteen have ties to the Chinese military, according to a review of public data and credit information. Of them, eight belong to one of three wholly state-owned conglomerates: China Electronics Technology Group, China Electronics and China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

These groups are among China's top 10 military contractors, according to the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense. They are believed to provide electronic equipment, software and ship-related expertise to China build outposts in the South China Sea.

Many of the other newly sanctioned companies are also state-owned, including some controlled by provincial governments.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close