US blacklist filled with companies working for China military

BEIJING -- Three-quarters of companies recently blacklisted by the U.S. over Chinese military activities have dealings with the People's Liberation Army, Nikkei research shows, a sign of the PLA's growing reliance on the private sector under President Xi Jinping.

The U.S. Commerce Department in August added 24 Chinese companies to the so-called entity list for what Washington says is their role in helping Beijing militarize artificial islands in the South China Sea.

Businesses are barred from exporting American goods to those on the entity list without prior permission from the department, which is almost always denied.

Eighteen have ties to the Chinese military, according to a review of public data and credit information. Of them, eight belong to one of three wholly state-owned conglomerates: China Electronics Technology Group, China Electronics and China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

These groups are among China's top 10 military contractors, according to the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense. They are believed to provide electronic equipment, software and ship-related expertise to China build outposts in the South China Sea.

Many of the other newly sanctioned companies are also state-owned, including some controlled by provincial governments.