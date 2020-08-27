ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On US-China tensions

US and China reaffirm commitment to Phase 1 trade deal after call

TikTok takes Trump to court with powerful Washington law firm

Chinese-born Pompeo adviser blasted as 'traitor' in China

TikTok to file lawsuit against Trump's executive order on Monday

US-China tensions

US blacklists Belt and Road builder for role in South China Sea

China's CCCC among state-owned companies targeted by new sanctions

A U.S. Navy crewman aboard a P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft views a computer screen showing Chinese construction on the reclaimed land of Fiery Cross Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. (U.S. Navy via Reuters)
ALEX FANG, Nikkei staff writer | China

NEW YORK -- The U.S. on Wednesday blacklisted one of China's biggest construction companies which helped build islands in the South China Sea, as part of broader sanctions against individuals and companies deemed involved in advancing Beijing's claims in the contested waters.

Subsidiaries of China Communications Construction Co. (CCCC), which has built thousands of miles of roads and bridges and dozens of ports in countries along Beijing's Belt and Road, are among the 24 Chinese state-owned enterprises added to the Commerce Department's Entity List, barring them from receiving U.S. exports without a license.

Also as part of the Wednesday action, individuals -- who have already been identified by the State Department -- and possibly their immediate family members will no longer be admissible into the U.S.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo labeled CCCC one of Beijing's weapons "to impose an expansionist agenda," blasting it for the "destructive dredging" of South China Sea outposts, as well as corruption, debt-trap financing and environmental destruction.

In 2016, CCCC struck an agreement with Manila-based Mega Harbour Port and Development to conduct a 208-hectare land reclamation project in Davao City, where Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was once mayor. The city later backed out of the project.

According to Fitch Ratings, the Shanghai- and Hong Kong-listed company signed a total of $63 billion in new contracts in Belt and Road countries from 2013 to 2018, making it one of the Chinese initiative's largest participants.

This past December, CCCC won a $10 billion bid with Phillipine billionaire Lucio Tan's MacroAsia Corp. to build the Sangley Point Airport outside of Manila, only to draw scrutiny from the military.

CCCC was also responsible for the design and construction of Malaysia's longest bridge.

With the moves Wednesday, the U.S. government hopes to "encourage ... institutions and governments around the world to assess risk and reconsider business deals with the sort of predatory Chinese state-owned enterprises that we've identified here," a senior State Department official later told reporters.

Over the last five years, the U.S. only recorded about $5 million in exports to the two dozen Chinese companies targeted, according to another senior U.S. official, meaning the transactions subject to the new rule are relatively limited. 

But "typically many companies tend to stay away from doing business with parties on the Entity List" even if the transactions are not subject to export regulation, for reputational purposes or out of caution, the official said, citing past experience with such orders.

This is not the first time CCCC landed on a blacklist. The World Bank debarred the company from 2009 to 2017 for fraudulent practices under the Philippines National Roads Improvement and Management Project. 

A Fortune 500 company, CCCC raked in 626 billion Hong Kong dollars ($81 billion) in revenue last year.

Read Next

Latest On US-China tensions

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close