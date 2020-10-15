ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
US-China tensions

US considers adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist: Reuters

Move comes ahead of fintech company's jumbo IPO

People wearing face masks use phones next to a sign of Alipay at a fair in Shanghai.   © Reuters
| China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- The U.S. State Department has submitted a proposal for the Trump administration to add China's Ant Group to a trade blacklist, according to two people familiar with the matter, before the fintech arm of e-commerce giant Alibaba is slated to go public.

It was not immediately clear when the U.S. government agencies that decide whether to add a company to the so-called Entity List would review the matter. But the move comes as China hardliners in the Trump administration are seeking to send a message to deter U.S. investors from taking part in the initial public offering, worth up to a record $35 billion. They fear buying shares in the company could expose them to fraud or that Ant could give the Chinese government access to sensitive banking data belonging to U.S. citizens.

State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The entity list, which makes it more difficult for U.S. firms to sell high-tech items to blacklisted companies, has become the tool of choice for the Trump administration to punish Chinese companies, though its real-world impact is sometimes questionable.

While curbing access to U.S. technology deals a blow to companies like Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies , which was added in May 2019, its impact on a fintech giant like Ant Group is likely to be more symbolic.

