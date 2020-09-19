US court sets emergency hearing on possible block of WeChat ban

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- A federal court in San Francisco has scheduled an emergency hearing for 11:45 a.m. local time Friday on whether to issue a preliminary injunction to block the Trump administration's ban on WeChat, the Nikkei Asian Review has learned.

A court notice issued Friday said a request by WeChat users for an injunction "appears mooted" by the Commerce Department's statement earlier in the day, but that court is available for an emergency hearing.

The U.S. Commerce Department's statement clarifies what "transactions" will be prohibited in the U.S. under the executive orders targeting TikTok and WeChat.

Among other prohibited transactions, TikTok and WeChat will be banned from U.S. app stores starting Sunday. Users will be unable to download or upgrade the apps. For WeChat, use of certain functions including money transfer or mobile payment will no longer be allowed in the U.S.

A group of U.S.-based WeChat users has challenged the order in a northern California federal court. A hearing was held Thursday but the judge did not decide whether to grant the group's request for a preliminary injunction against the Trump executive order.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a court filing Wednesday that Trump's executive order to ban transactions with WeChat, the messaging app owned by China's Tencent Holdings, will not target everyday users of the app.

"Despite the public 'assurances' provided by the Department of Justice to the court on Wednesday that individual users will not be affected, the U.S. government is banning WeChat completely," the U.S. WeChat Users Alliance, a nonprofit group that leads the lawsuit by users of the Chinese app against the ban, said in a statement Friday.

"The Executive Order and today's Commerce Department rule represent a serious violation of the constitutional and statutory rights of millions of WeChat users in the U.S. Shutting down an entire platform or medium is unprecedented in this country and goes directly against the First Amendment," the statement continued, adding that a preliminary injunction is in urgent need.