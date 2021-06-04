US releases list of 59 banned Chinese defense and tech companies

TOKYO -- U.S. President Joe Biden's latest executive order lists 59 Chinese companies that are banned from receiving U.S. investment due to suspected ties to defense or surveillance technology sectors.

The order prevents U.S. investment from supporting China's military-industrial complex, including military, intelligence and security research and development programs, Biden said in the order.

"I find that the use of Chinese surveillance technology outside the PRC and the development or use of Chinese surveillance technology to facilitate repression or serious human rights abuse constitute unusual and extraordinary threats," Biden said.

The president's order listed the following 59 entities as subject to prohibitions, due to take effect on August 2 at 12:01 a.m. EST. The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control will also list the entities on its new Non-SDN Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Companies List.

Defense and Related Materiel Sector of the Economy of the People's Republic of China:

Aero Engine Corporation of China

Aerospace CH UAV Co., Ltd

Aerospace Communications Holdings Group Company Limited

Aerosun Corporation

Anhui Greatwall Military Industry Company Limited

Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd

AVIC Aviation High-Technology Company Limited

AVIC Heavy Machinery Company Limited

AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co., Ltd

AVIC Shenyang Aircraft Company Limited

AVIC Xi'An Aircraft Industry Group Company Ltd

Changsha Jingjia Microelectronics Company Limited China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

China Aerospace Times Electronics Co., Ltd

China Avionics Systems Company Limited

China Communications Construction Company Limited

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation

China General Nuclear Power Corporation

China Marine Information Electronics Company Limited

China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd.

China National Nuclear Corporation

China National Offshore Oil Corporation

China North Industries Group Corporation Limited

China Nuclear Engineering Corporation Limited

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd.

China Shipbuilding Industry Company Limited

China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power Company Limited

China South Industries Group Corporation

China Spacesat Co., Ltd.

China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited

China Telecommunications Corporation

China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd.

Costar Group Co., Ltd.

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited

Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co., Ltd.

Guizhou Space Appliance Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Inner Mongolia First Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

Inspur Group Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Hongdu Aviation Industry Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited

North Navigation Control Technology Co., Ltd.

Panda Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

Shaanxi Zhongtian Rocket Technology Company Limited

Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments Company Limited

Surveillance Technology Sector of the Economy of the People's Republic of China:

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Own or Control, or Owned or Controlled by, Directly or Indirectly, a Person Who Operates or Has Operated in at Least One of These Two Sectors of the People's Republic of China Economy, or a Person Who Is Listed in the Annex to the Executive Order: