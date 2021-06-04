US releases list of 59 banned Chinese defense and tech companies

TOKYO -- U.S. President Joe Biden's latest executive order lists 59 Chinese companies that are banned from receiving U.S. investment due to suspected ties to defense or surveillance technology sectors.
The order prevents U.S. investment from supporting China's military-industrial complex, including military, intelligence and security research and development programs, Biden said in the order.
"I find that the use of Chinese surveillance technology outside the PRC and the development or use of Chinese surveillance technology to facilitate repression or serious human rights abuse constitute unusual and extraordinary threats," Biden said.
The president's order listed the following 59 entities as subject to prohibitions, due to take effect on August 2 at 12:01 a.m. EST. The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control will also list the entities on its new Non-SDN Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Companies List.
Defense and Related Materiel Sector of the Economy of the People's Republic of China:
- Aero Engine Corporation of China
- Aerospace CH UAV Co., Ltd
- Aerospace Communications Holdings Group Company Limited
- Aerosun Corporation
- Anhui Greatwall Military Industry Company Limited
- Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd
- AVIC Aviation High-Technology Company Limited
- AVIC Heavy Machinery Company Limited
- AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co., Ltd
- AVIC Shenyang Aircraft Company Limited
- AVIC Xi'An Aircraft Industry Group Company Ltd
- Changsha Jingjia Microelectronics Company Limited China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology
- China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited
- China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation
- China Aerospace Times Electronics Co., Ltd
- China Avionics Systems Company Limited
- China Communications Construction Company Limited
- China Electronics Technology Group Corporation
- China General Nuclear Power Corporation
- China Marine Information Electronics Company Limited
- China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd.
- China National Nuclear Corporation
- China National Offshore Oil Corporation
- China North Industries Group Corporation Limited
- China Nuclear Engineering Corporation Limited
- China Railway Construction Corporation Limited
- China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd.
- China Shipbuilding Industry Company Limited
- China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power Company Limited
- China South Industries Group Corporation
- China Spacesat Co., Ltd.
- China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited
- China Telecommunications Corporation
- China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd.
- Costar Group Co., Ltd.
- CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited
- Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co., Ltd.
- Guizhou Space Appliance Co., Ltd.
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Inner Mongolia First Machinery Group Co., Ltd.
- Inspur Group Co., Ltd.
- Jiangxi Hongdu Aviation Industry Co., Ltd.
- Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited
- North Navigation Control Technology Co., Ltd.
- Panda Electronics Group Co., Ltd.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation
- Shaanxi Zhongtian Rocket Technology Company Limited
- Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments Company Limited
Surveillance Technology Sector of the Economy of the People's Republic of China:
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Own or Control, or Owned or Controlled by, Directly or Indirectly, a Person Who Operates or Has Operated in at Least One of These Two Sectors of the People's Republic of China Economy, or a Person Who Is Listed in the Annex to the Executive Order:
- China Communications Construction Group (Limited)
- China Electronics Corporation
- China Mobile Limited
- China Telecom Corporation Limited
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
- CNOOC Limited
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.
- Panda Electronics Group Co., Ltd.
- Proven Glory Capital Limited
- Proven Honour Capital Limited