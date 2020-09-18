US to ban WeChat and halt TikTok downloads Sunday

WASHINGTON -- TikTok and WeChat will be banned from US app stores from Sunday, the U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday in the wake of President Donald Trump's decision last month to issue executive orders targeting the popular Chinese- owned services.

Any use of WeChat's code, functions or services will be banned in the U.S. from Sunday. The same ban kicks in for TikTok on Nov. 12 if a deal with an American buyer falls through.

Meanwhile, new downloads for TikTok will be prohibited starting Sunday as Washington steps up its action against the two widely used apps, which it deems a security threat. Transactions outside the U.S. are not targeted.

"Our rule is not doing the same thing to TikTok as to WeChat," U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a Friday morning interview with Fox Business.

While both will have to leave U.S. app stores on Sunday, for existing users, "WeChat for all practical purposes will be shut down," Ross said.

"As for TikTok, it's just upgrades, maintenance, things like that, that would be shut down at this stage," Ross said. "The real shutdown would come after Nov. 12 in the event that there is not another transaction."

According to a Commerce Department statement on Friday, "the president has provided until November 12 for the national security concerns posed by TikTok to be resolved. If they are, the prohibitions in this order may be lifted."

The long-awaited action against TikTok, which is owned by ByteDance, and WeChat, owned by Tencent Holdings, intensifies U.S. curbs on Chinese tech as part of a wide-ranging battle over tech between Washington and Beijing.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month to ban transactions with the two apps on Sept. 20, but left the task of specifying those transactions to the commerce department.

"The Chinese Communist Party has demonstrated the means and motives to use these apps to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and the economy of the U.S.," the commerce department statement said. "Today's announced prohibitions, when combined, protect users in the U.S. by eliminating access to these applications and significantly reducing their functionality."

The statement said WeChat and TikTok each collect "vast swaths of data from users . . .each is an active participant in China's civil-military fusion and is subject to mandatory cooperation with the intelligence services of the CCP."

The ban means Apple and Google are set to delete the apps from their U.S. app stores. Existing users would no longer be able to download updates.

The ban comes as ByteDance and U.S. software group Oracle are trying to reach a deal to allow TikTok to continue to operate in the U.S.

