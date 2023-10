HONG KONG -- Top index fund manager Vanguard has invested in scores of Chinese companies that have links to the nation's military or have been sanctioned by the U.S. government over alleged human rights abuses, according to research by a bipartisan U.S. group.

The $98.7 billion Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets exchange-traded fund has invested in the subsidiaries of 60 companies that are part of China's military industrial-complex, according to the report by the Coalition for a Prosperous America.