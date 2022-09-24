Wang Yi: U.S. bill on Taiwan 'threatens foundation' of China ties

NEW YORK -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday delivered a speech in New York in which he warned that proposed new U.S. legislation on Taiwan puts stable relations at risk.

"The One China principle is the cornerstone of the political foundation for China-U.S. relations," Wang told the Asia Society in Manhattan, speaking in Mandarin, according to a translated transcript released by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "The Taiwan question is growing into the biggest risk in China-U.S. relations. Should it be mishandled, it is most likely to devastate our bilateral ties."