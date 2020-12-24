When great powers think small, the world fragments

TOKYO/WASHINGTON -- In 2011, economist Arvind Subramanian envisioned a scene a decade later with China as the world's leading economic superpower.

His book "Eclipse: Living in the Shadow of China's Economic Dominance" opened like this:

"February 2021. It is a cold, blustery morning in Washington. The newly inaugurated Republican president of the United States is on his way to the office of the Chinese managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to sign the agreement under which the IMF will provide $3 trillion in emergency financing (about 12% of GDP) to the United States and the conditionality to which the United States will have to adhere."

Economic mismanagement in the preceding decade had pushed America into a fiscal ditch.

"The presidential motorcade reaches the plush IMF headquarters, but the leader of the free world has not arrived alone," Subramanian continued.

"Because the elections of 2020 resulted in divided government, the managing director has insisted that, to reassure the financial markets of the credibility of the IMF loan-cum-conditionality package, U.S. congressional leaders of both parties be present to signal that bipartisan legislative approval for the package will be forthcoming."

The Chinese managing director has one condition for Washington to receive the financing: "the removal of U.S. naval bases from the Western Pacific."

Three CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters pass Mount Fuji as they fly to Misawa Air Base from Okinawa. Arvind Subramanian speculated in his book that China would push for the removal of U.S. naval bases in the western Pacific. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command)

"Is this scenario merely fantasy, or could it actually play out in the not-too-distant future?" Subramanian asked readers.

It never did come to pass. In an interview with Nikkei from his home in New Delhi, the former chief economic adviser to the Indian government said that China has blown a historic opportunity.

"We thought the world was a G-2, right? Because there were two hegemons," Subramanian said. But the U.S. and China are "actually doing exactly the opposite of what you would expect hegemons to do," he said.

Subramanian instead calls it a "G-minus-2" world where both superpowers work against the global order and not for it.

Earlier this month, the White House made a point of serving Australian wine at a holiday reception.

"Pity vino lovers in China who, due to Beijing's coercive tariffs on Aussie vintners, will miss out," the National Security Council tweeted ahead of the event.

China has slapped sanctions on a range of Australian exports from wine to coal since Canberra called in April for an independent inquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus. Their trade spat is shaping up as a proxy for the Sino-American rivalry, with parties including the U.S. and Taiwan taking Australia's side.

Arvind Subramanian is a nonresident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and an economics professor at Ashoka University. He rejoined Peterson in August 2018 after serving as chief economic adviser to the Indian government since October 2014.

During the Cold War, the world was cleaved into capitalist and communist blocs. But the fault lines back then were more clear. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, the world united behind the common goal of growth and prosperity. Countries deepened mutual economic ties regardless of ideology in an increasingly globalized environment.

The new coronavirus tore that global economy apart, exposing the differences between liberalism and authoritarianism instead of celebrating the commonalities.

The liberty-minded U.S. and Europe hesitated to impose tough restrictions when the virus began to spread. These areas have since suffered heavy losses from the disease. But China, which values order over freedom and is not squeamish about iron-fisted measures, boasts of "successfully containing" COVID-19.

The U.S. and Europe have promised to deliver 6.8 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine, much of it to developed economies. China and Russia, which are developing their own vaccines, are said to have the capacity to produce only around 600 million doses. But with infections largely under control at home, China is focusing on shipping to emerging economies.

The Chinese success against the coronavirus has given authoritarian leaders around the world an excuse to double down on their methods. Uganda arrested protesters against its 34-year-old regime in November, thanks to evidence from surveillance cameras produced by China's Huawei Technologies.

Many African countries are also using Huawei equipment to build ultrafast 5G wireless networks as pandemic-era demand for online communications surges. To counter China's growing influence, the U.S. has called for a "coalition of the willing" -- the same term it once used for American-led forces in Iraq -- against Beijing.

Australia is also pushing back against China. It blocked Kirin Holdings' sale of an Australian unit to China Mengniu Dairy earlier this year, citing its potential harm to "national interest." The unit is now set to go to an Australian buyer.

Australian and Chinese flags at the third China International Import Expo in Shanghai in November. © Reuters

Subramanian lamented the direction the two superpowers were heading.

He quoted economist Charles Kindleberger in saying that the three public goods that hegemons provide are "open markets, emergency finance and long-term capital."

"The U.S. undermined almost each of these" under President Donald Trump, but China also engaged in similar variations, Subramanian said.

While appearing to provide public goods, Beijing was actually providing "public bads," he said.

"It's creating all kinds of strategic tensions with, you name it, you know, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Japan, the Philippines, Australia."

Ignoring international rules, currency manipulation, intellectual property violations, and its debt diplomacy with Belt and Road partners are just some of the examples Subramanian raised.

Subramanian warned that American tensions will persist even after Joe Biden becomes president in January.

"Trumpism is going to outlive Trump, " he said. "That kind of anxiety about wariness of China, the threat posed by China, that's going to continue from the Trump administration into the Biden administration."

"China is too big to ignore, it's too connected to decouple from, and yet it's too problematic to fully cooperate with either," Subramanian said.

For Western countries, the rivalry with China is also partly about proving they were right in embracing liberalism over authoritarianism. With no end to tensions in sight, businesses and individuals may need to brace for further unexpected consequences of a divided world.