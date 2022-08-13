ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
US-China tensions

Xi Jinping plans to meet Biden in person in November: WSJ

China's president prepares to face U.S. counterpart during his Southeast Asia trip

The planned Southeast Asia trip will be Chinese President Xi Jinping's first international travel in nearly three years.   © Reuters
KATSUHIKO HARA, Nikkei Asia chief desk editor | China

NEW YORK -- Chinese officials are preparing for President Xi Jinping to meet U.S. President Joe Biden face to face in November during a Southeast Asia trip, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Friday.

It will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office in January 2021, and comes after tensions rose over Taiwan following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governing island. It will also be Xi's first international trip in nearly three years.

