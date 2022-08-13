Xi Jinping plans to meet Biden in person in November: WSJ

NEW YORK -- Chinese officials are preparing for President Xi Jinping to meet U.S. President Joe Biden face to face in November during a Southeast Asia trip, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Friday.

It will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office in January 2021, and comes after tensions rose over Taiwan following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governing island. It will also be Xi's first international trip in nearly three years.