Yellen's job in Beijing: Explain Biden's shifting China policy

SHANGHAI/WASHINGTON -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will arrive in Beijing on Thursday as part of Washington's plan to improve relations at a time of rising trade tensions.

Yellen's four-day trip follows Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit last month, which both sides described as "candid and constructive." Yet on Monday, Beijing said it would start controlling exports of some gallium and germanium products -- vital to the production of electric vehicles and semiconductors -- in reaction to Washington's plans to curb the sales of chipmaking equipment to China this summer.