ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
US-China tensions

Yellen's job in Beijing: Explain Biden's shifting China policy

U.S. to put national security first, economy second as China curbs exports

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is heading to Beijing at a time of rising trade tensions.
CK TAN and RYO NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writers | China

SHANGHAI/WASHINGTON -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will arrive in Beijing on Thursday as part of Washington's plan to improve relations at a time of rising trade tensions.

Yellen's four-day trip follows Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit last month, which both sides described as "candid and constructive." Yet on Monday, Beijing said it would start controlling exports of some gallium and germanium products -- vital to the production of electric vehicles and semiconductors -- in reaction to Washington's plans to curb the sales of chipmaking equipment to China this summer.

Read Next

Latest On US-China tensions

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more