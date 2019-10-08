US-Japan trade deal likely to take effect in January

WASHINGTON/TOKYO -- Japanese and American representatives officially signed a trade package Monday that will reduce tariffs on U.S. agricultural products entering Japan but avoids establishing a tariff-free quota for politically sensitive rice.

U.S. President Donald Trump attended the White House signing ceremony, where U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Japanese Ambassador Shinsuke Sugiyama put their signatures on the deal.

The agricultural and digital trade agreements "will create countless jobs, expand investment and commerce, reduce our trade deficit very substantially, promote fairness and reciprocity, and unlock the vast opportunities for growth," Trump said.

The U.S. is expected to fast-track the deal, allowing the government to put it into effect without congressional approval. Meanwhile, the Japanese government will submit the agreement to the upcoming parliamentary session. If approved, the deal will likely enter into effect on Jan. 1.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump agreed on the final details of the pact at their summit in late September. The final document could not be produced in time, so they signed one outlining next steps.

Japan will lower its 38.5% tariff on American beef to 9% by April 2033, in line with the rate under the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The countries will continue to negotiate on eliminating U.S. tariffs on Japanese autos.

The digital trade agreement signed Monday protects companies against forced disclosure of source code and algorithms.