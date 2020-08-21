US accelerates defense sales to ring of nations in Indo-Pacific

NEW YORK -- Bolstered by a historic $32 billion in defense sales for the month of July, the Trump administration said Thursday that it is ready to further support Indo-Pacific allies to boost their defense capabilities.

"Just last month, this was our second-highest-yielding month in defense trade for the history of the Department of State," said Clarke Cooper, the department's assistant secretary for political-military affairs, in a video briefing for foreign media.

The bulk of that figure came from Japan's $23.1 billion purchase of 105 units of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft, he said.

A listing of U.S. arms sales to partners in 2020 indicates an aggressive offering of air and naval platforms in the Indo-Pacific region. These include eight Osprey aircraft and related equipment to Indonesia for $2 billion; a $620 million upgrade package for Patriot Advanced Capability-3, or PAC-3, missiles to Taiwan; a $250 million upgrade to South Korea's Peace Krypton reconnaissance aircraft; and AH-64E Apache and AH1-Z Viper attack helicopters with scout, assault, and light support boats to the Philippines for an estimated cost of $2 billion.

The U.S. will "march forward" with its partners, Cooper said, and continue to ensure that America and its partners "are interoperatable with each other."

This comes at a time when the Washington has rejected Beijing's maritime claims in the South China Sea; bolstered diplomatic partnerships with countries in the region; and conducted Indo-Pacific naval exercises with partners in order to play out different scenarios with China in mind.

An AH-64 Apache helicopter is at Kunsan Air Base in South Korea. The Philippines received the green light to purchase six from the U.S. for $1.5 billion in April. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Air Force)

But as the U.S. expands its ring of friends in the Indo-Pacific, the legacies of another era stand in the way.

"Our defense cooperation relationship with India is expanding," Cooper said of China's democratic neighbor and rival, which ranked as the world's second-largest arms importer for the last five years in tracking by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. But even though it is buying less weapons from Moscow, New Delhi has been Russia's biggest client for decades.

Cooper hopes to change this. India recently engaged in a mountain skirmish in the Himalayas with China that left it with a bloody nose -- 20 Indian Army soldiers killed by an outsize People's Liberation Army force -- and also engaged in a rare air force dogfight with rival Pakistan in 2019 that led to one of its Soviet-era MiG 21s getting shot down by a U.S.-supplied Pakistani F-16.

The gaps in its defenses stood exposed and spurred a rethink regarding a defensive realignment, including buying more weapons from the U.S. But even though Washington wants New Delhi's business, it draws the line on certain defense procurements from Moscow.

"We have no intention of compromising India's sovereignty ... and don't want to prejudge any transactions," Cooper said. "We understand that the defense relationship with Russia has a legacy and is not like a light switch, but the sales of the S-400 [air defense system] and the SU-35 [fighter aircraft] from Russia are red lines, that if India crosses will compromise interoperability with American platforms," he said.

Sameer Lalwani, a senior fellow and director of the South Asia program at the Stimson Center, said that "it's certainly not a coincidence that countries rimming the Indo-Pacific are making more high-end arms purchases from the U.S."

Many of these states' threat perceptions "have intensified as China has displayed a more assertive and aggressive approach throughout the region," he said. "For instance, Indonesia and the Philippines have recently confronted aggressive Chinese fishing backed by armed escorts," he said.

"These state-of-the-art arms platforms certainly will enhance states' capabilities to protect their sovereign territory and to the extent Chinese claims and actions are deemed threatening to that territory" through encroachment in exclusive economic zones, and "they are in an indirect way arguably contributing to the U.S. vision of 'freedom of navigation and commerce,'" Lalwani said,

"It's true that for security reasons, advanced Russian and American hardware will have a hard time linking up with each other," he said. "Those Indian choices on Russian arms will certainly create some complications in that they might limit some advanced arms the U.S. is willing and able to sell India and impose limits on U.S. and Indian forces and equipment operating with each other."