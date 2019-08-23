ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
International relations

US and ASEAN to hold first joint naval drills near South China Sea

Southeast Asian bloc walks tightrope between Washington and Beijing

MARIMI KISHIMOTO, Nikkei staff writer
Vietnamese honor guards in naval uniform. Vietnam is in a dispute with China over territory in the South China Sea.   © Reuters

BANGKOK -- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is holding its first joint military exercise with the U.S. Navy in the Gulf of Thailand early next month.

The 10-country ASEAN and the U.S. had agreed to the drills at a defense ministers' meeting in Singapore last year. While details have not been announced, the drills will likely last five days starting around Sept. 2. The U.S. is expected to deploy a destroyer to the gulf, which neighbors the South China Sea.

ASEAN also conducted a joint naval exercise with China for the first time in October 2018 off the coast of Guangdong Province. China has proposed to hold such drills periodically in hopes of deepening its military partnership with ASEAN.

But certain members of the bloc, such as Vietnam and the Philippines, are locked in a territorial dispute with China in the South China Sea. They likely hope an exercise with the U.S. will help counter China's influence in the region.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media