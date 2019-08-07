US and China find rare common ground on UN business mediation

SINGAPORE -- China and the U.S. are among 46 countries that have signed a new United Nations treaty aimed at enforcing cross-border mediation agreements in commercial dealings, despite escalating trade tensions between the two powers.

The Singapore Convention on Mediation was launched for countries to sign on Wednesday in the city. The treaty bears Singapore's name to recognize the city-state's contributions in developing it.

India and South Korea have also signed, meaning three of Asia's four largest economies are on board. Japan has not yet done so.

Mediation is an option for companies involved in cross-border business disputes in places like Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong. It is seen as a softer approach to dispute resolution, in contrast to arbitration and litigation, which may involve long and drawn-out legal proceedings.

Danny Ong, partner at law firm Rajah & Tann, said that under the new agreement, the mediation process will be overseen by mediators trained in the particular sectors of dispute: "Now we are trying to do it at a much more sophisticated level. If you have a Japanese investor having a dispute with an owner of a power plant in Indonesia, you will have a sector specialist, in this case energy, sitting in the same room trying to broker a deal."

The Singapore Convention will give different jurisdictions the ability to enforce the agreements as it sets out a common legal framework.

"By unifying the rules related to enforcement, the Convention provides for clearer and simpler mechanisms on enforcement, and avoids recourse to burdensome domestic enforcement procedures," said the UN assistant secretary-general for legal affairs, Stephen Mathias, at the treaty's signing ceremony.

But for the treaty to come into force, it has to be ratified by at least three countries, which will then pave the way for cross-border mediated settlements to be recognized in domestic courts.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong described the pact as a "powerful statement in support of multilateralism."

Lee noted that multilateral ideals are under pressure, but urged countries not to abandon broad-based cooperation at the Convention's launch. "Existing multilateral institutions are not perfect," he said. "Many are in need of urgent reform, suffer from a loss of confidence, or have practices and structures that are no longer fit for purpose. ... We need to reform and bring them up to date. We must make sure that they reflect current economic and political realities."

Singapore Law Minister K Shanmugam © Mayuko Tani

In an interview with the Nikkei Asian Review before the treaty's launch, Singapore Law Minister K Shanmugam said that for the pact to have any substance, it is important for participating nations to be spread out geographically, and for them to have economic clout. In this regard, he said having the U.S. and China involved bodes well.

"You want it to be enforceable in as many countries as possible. So really, this is not about Singapore. This is about trade and the international community. And you really need to bring in... as many countries [as possible], including the big economies, for it to be really effective," he said.

Shanmugam said that in Asia, mediation is culturally understood and preferred, and allows for companies to preserve business relationships while encouraging trade flows and investments.

But he cautioned that it may take time for the Singapore Convention to garner more support, as countries mull over whether to participate. "This is not the only thing countries are dealing with. They are dealing with many issues, right? That's why it takes some time. For most countries, we haven't sensed any hesitation. Whenever we have told people about it, they say, uniformly, it's a good idea."

Others, like the European Union, will need to decide if they will be able to sign the treaty as a bloc or to leave the process to individual member states, and Japan will need more time to consider its options after it recently held an upper house election, Shanmugam said.

During the interview, Nikkei also asked the Singapore law official about the country's choice to implement a controversial fake news law to guard against online falsehoods.

The move has prompted criticism from several quarters that freedom of expression may be suppressed, including from Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which ranked Singapore 151 out of 180 on its 2019 World Press Freedom Index, below countries like South Sudan and Bangladesh.

Shanmugam noted that RSF's index has been "used as a weapon" to attack Singapore, and reiterated criticisms of the organization and its methodology he had made previously.

RSF had in 2018 declined an invitation to attend public hearings in Singapore by a Select Committee studying online falsehoods.

"So we issued a statement saying they are cowards. If you believe in freedom of speech, and if you believe that what you're saying is true, why don't you come? Am I going to arrest you? I offered to pay for them to come to Singapore and appear in the Select Committee in front of TV cameras and justify your position and I'll ask you questions. It was enough to make them run. So they ought to be embarrassed. Not Singapore," Shanmugam said.

The public hearings eventually led to the introduction of legislation in Singapore to combat fake news.