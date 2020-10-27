US and India bolster defense ties with eye on China

NEW DELHI -- A week before the U.S. presidential election, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper warned of the "threats" posed by China to security and democracy, and its "increasing aggression and destabilizing activities" in the Indo-Pacific region.

The two sides signed a landmark defense pact on geospatial information sharing -- the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement, an agreement on military communication that will help enhance interoperability and satellite data exchanges.

During their two-day visit to India that concluded on Tuesday, Pompeo and Esper held bilateral talks with their counterparts External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. They also met under the so-called 2+2 ministerial dialogue, where all four sat together with other members of their delegations.

Pompeo's remarks are expected to stoke tensions between India and China, which have been engaged in a monthslong standoff in eastern Ladakh along the nuclear-armed neighbors disputed Himalayan borders.

"This morning we visited the National War Memorial to honor the brave men and women of the Indian armed forces who have sacrificed for the world's largest democracy, including 20 who were killed by [China's People's Liberation Army] forces in the Galwan Valley in June," Pompeo said after the meetings with Indian leaders. "The United States will stand with the people of India as they confront threats to their sovereignty and to their liberty."

"Our leaders and our citizens see with increasing clarity that the Chinese Communist Party is no friend to democracy, rule of law, transparency, nor to freedom of navigation [which is] the foundation of a free and open and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Pompeo said.

Esper, too, said India and the U.S. "stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific for all, particularly in light of increasing aggression and destabilizing activities by China."

Pompeo and Esper stepped up their attack on China's leadership at a time when President Donald Trump is seeking a second term in office in the Nov. 3 election against former Vice President Joe Biden.

In his opening remarks during the 2+2 dialogue, Pompeo said they were going to discuss a variety of issues, "from cooperating on defeating the pandemic that originated in Wuhan, to confronting the Chinese Communist Party's threats to security and freedom, to promoting peace and stability throughout the region."

Esper said: "We reaffirmed [the] United States' commitment to a comprehensive and forward-looking defense partnership with India and discussed opportunities to expand our regional security cooperation. This includes increasing bilateral defense cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region, Southeast Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific.

"We also discussed engagement with like-minded partners such as Japan and Australia to advance maritime security," he said, pointing out that New Delhi's recent decision to include Australia in the Malabar naval exercises in November alongside American, Indian and Japanese forces reflects "an acknowledgment of [the] importance of working multilaterally together to address global challenges."

A joint statement issued after the talks said the two sides also welcomed the recent convening of the Australia-India-Japan-U.S. quadrilateral ministerial meeting in Tokyo on Oct. 6. "They expressed their support for further strengthening Quad cooperation."

Analysts said it was significant that India and the U.S. were holding high-level talks at the end of Trump's first term. "[It reflects that they] want to solidify, concretize this relationship so that it is not subjected to vagaries of [political] change," said Pankaj Jha, who teaches defense and strategic studies at the O.P. Jindal Global University.

After the talks, Singh, India's defense minister, said the two sides shared a similar assessment of the security situation across the Indo-Pacific. "We also agreed that upholding the rules-based international order, respecting the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the international seas and upholding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states are essential," he said, adding the defense cooperation with the U.S. was intended to further those objectives.

Jaishankar, the external affairs minister, echoed that the Indo-Pacific region was a focus of the talks.

"A multipolar world must have a multipolar Asia as its basis," he said, adding their discussions also covered developments in India's neighboring countries. "We made clear that cross-border terrorism is completely unacceptable," he said, without naming neighboring Pakistan which India often accuses of such activities.