US and Japan begin first summit under Biden

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga began their first face-to-face summit at the White House on Friday, signaling the importance of America's alliances in Asia in the face of a rising China.

Suga arrived at the West Wing, where a military honor cordon lined both sides of the drive way.

The two leaders will hold a one-on-one meeting with just translators, followed by an expanded meeting with top aides.

Suga is the first foreign leader to visit the White House in the Biden era. He will be followed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in in late May. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday that the fact that the first two visits that the president will have in person are the leaders of Japan and South Korea sends "a message about how vital and important the relationships in that region, the stability in the region, security in the region, economic partnerships in the region are to this White House."