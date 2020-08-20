ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On International relations

China's top diplomat to visit South Korea about possible Xi visit

China reignites coal project in Pakistan after Australia spat

China grapples with preserving reminders of Japanese occupation

Israel opposes F-35 sale to UAE despite diplomatic thaw

International relations

US and Japan defense chiefs to meet in Guam this month

Kono and Esper to discuss Aegis Ashore alternatives and China strategy

Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono, right, last met with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in January.   © Reuters
DAISHI ABE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper are expected to meet in Guam on Aug. 29 for their first meeting in seven months.

Washington and Tokyo are finalizing the schedule for the meeting. The two men are expected to discuss Japan's decision to explore alternatives to the Aegis Ashore missile shield, whose deployment was halted because of the costs. Beefed-up deterrence capabilities will likely be on the agenda as well.

Kono and Esper will share views on strategy regarding China, which has been stepping up activities in the East China Sea and South China Sea.

This will be Kono's first trip out of Japan since February. He had refrained from traveling abroad amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As a precaution, Kono will fly to Guam on a Japan Self-Defense Forces aircraft. Kono last met Esper in the U.S. in January to reaffirm the six-decade alliance between the two countries.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close