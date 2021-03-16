US and Japan point to China as threat to Indo-Pacific region

TOKYO -- Japan and the U.S. singled out China as a threat to the Indo-Pacific region in talks between foreign and defense ministers in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Security Consultative Committee, or "two-plus-two" talks, were attended by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, and U.S. counterparts Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin.

"China uses coercion and aggression to systematically erode autonomy in Hong Kong, undercut democracy in Taiwan, abuse human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, and assert maritime claims in the South China Sea that violate international law," Blinken told reporters after the meeting.

"We are united in the vision of a free and open Indo Pacific region, where countries follow the rules, cooperate, whenever they can, and resolve their differences peacefully, and in particular we will push back if necessary when China uses coercion or aggression to get its way."

Motegi said: "We agreed that China's actions that do not conform to the existing international order pose various challenges to the Japan-U.S. alliance and the international community."

China's maritime expansion was high of the agenda, as its vessels have repeatedly entering Japanese territorial waters around the disputed Senkaku Islands (Diaoyu in Chinese) in the East China Sea.

Japan and the U.S. shared concerns about a Chinese law that allows its coast guard to fire at foreign ships that illegally enter Chinese waters.

"China is a pacing threat that our Department of Defense will continue to focus on," Austin said.

"The last two decades we've been necessarily focused on issues in the Middle East. And while we were focused on issues in the Middle East, China has modernized as military," he added. "In addition to that, it has engaged in aggressive, and in some cases, coercive behavior and some of that behavior has been directed against our allies in the region."

In a statement published Sunday, the U.S. State Department said it would "remain opposed to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea or undermine Japan's administration of these islands."

Similar talks will be held in South Korea on Wednesday. Austin also plans to visit India after his trip to Tokyo and Seoul.

Blinken is set to meet with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Alaska on Thursday. The U.S. is aiming to restrain China by having the meeting after emphasizing cooperation with allies.

The Japan-U.S. two-plus-two dialogue has been held from time to time when the two countries feel the need to cooperate on changing international situations. This last meeting was in the U.S. in 2019 and focused on cybersecurity issues.

It is the first time in seven and a half years for the meeting to be held in Japan.