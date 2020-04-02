US-backed Singaporean leads patent agency into new era

SINGAPORE -- Daren Tang brings regional expertise to guide Asia into a new era of innovation as the next leader of the World Intellectual Property Organization, despite the election of the Singaporean being regarded as a political gain for the West.

Tang's nomination for director general of the United Nations agency was backed by the U.S., Europe and Japan as they sought to block the Chinese pick and limit Beijing's clout over international agencies. His election in March was reported widely in the West as a victory for U.S. President Donald Trump in his rivalry with China.

But Tommy Koh, Singaporean ambassador-at-large, rejects the idea that Tang was chosen simply as a result of diplomatic intrigue. British and American media got the story wrong "because they suffer from a big-country complex and cannot imagine how a candidate from a small country could have defeated a candidate from a big country," he wrote for a Singaporean newspaper.

The U.S., Japan, Germany and the rest of Western Europe typically filed roughly 90% of all patents between 1970 and 2000, according to WIPO. But Asia has become a key player in innovation since, accounting for 48% of patents and 36% of scientific publishing in the agency's latest annual report.

China and South Korea drive much of this trend. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations also more than doubled its patent filings between 2013 and 2018, with Singapore taking a lead role on screening mechanisms and other frameworks.

Singaporean Daren Tang has been a fixture in the world's intellectual property circles for years.

Tang, who has led the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore since November 2015, was instrumental in building the country's influence.

He was placed in charge of intellectual property negotiations under the original Trans-Pacific Partnership, brokering an agreement between the U.S. and the other 11 members on one of the most divisive topics under the trade pact.

"He has a great sense on what and when countries are willing to compromise, and he won the trust of the U.S. Trade Representative in particular," said a Japanese negotiator who was involved in the talks with Tang.

The Singaporean also was involved in negotiations for the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade deal, and he heads the WIPO Standing Committee on Copyright and Related Rights.

Tang begins his term as WIPO director general in October, following official confirmation in May.

Many companies have struggled with protecting their intellectual property in Southeast Asia and other markets critical for future growth. Tang's expertise on the region could help strengthen its intellectual property protections.