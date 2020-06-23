US halts H-1B and other visas in blow to India and China talent

NEW YORK -- U.S. President Donald Trump barred the issuance of many new work visas under a proclamation signed Monday, including the marquee H-1B program used primarily by high-skilled immigrants from India and China.

The broad-based ban runs through the end of the year. It also covers the H-2B visa for temporary nonagricultural workers, the L-1 work visa for intracompany transfers, and certain instances of the J-1 exchange visitor visa. Exemptions include temporary food supply workers and medical workers fighting COVID-19.

Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google parent Alphabet and an Indian immigrant who got his start on an H-1B visa, was among the Big Tech executives who spoke out against the proclamation that day.

"Immigration has contributed immensely to America's economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today," Pichai tweeted. "Disappointed by today's proclamation -- we'll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all."

Combined with the administration's immigration ban earlier this year targeting new green-card claims, the executive action will keep hundreds of thousands of people from entering the U.S. in 2020, according to an administration official quoted in news reports. Those already in the country or holding relevant visas are not affected.

The Trump administration bills the move as part of efforts to rebuild the economy from new coronavirus by prioritizing American workers. Tens of millions in the U.S. have filed for unemployment benefits in the past few months.

The proclamation comes as a big blow for foreign talent seeking employment in the U.S.

President Trump has long wanted to restrict entry of foreign workers into the U.S. © Reuters

More than 420,000 applied for the 85,000 available H-1B work visas in fiscal 2019, according to data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Nearly three-quarters, or 74.5%, were born in India, followed by mainland China at 11.8%.

Companies in the technology and professional services sectors, such as Deloitte, Google and Amazon.com, rely heavily on the visa scheme, having each sponsored large numbers of applications over the years.

Since Trump took office, the U.S. has moved to curb the entry of foreign workers, including highly skilled ones.

The H-1B visa's denial rate more than tripled to 33% in fiscal 2019 from 10% in fiscal 2016, according to an analysis by the Virginia-based National Foundation for American Policy.

Trump's "Buy American and Hire American" executive order of 2017 asked some departments of the executive branch to come up with H-1B reforms. In a briefing statement Monday, the White House said it intends to move to a merit-based immigration system that overhauls the H-1B program to "prioritize those workers who are offered the highest wage."

Such efforts have run into resistance from large corporations and immigrant communities.

But the virus, which has killed more than 120,000 in the U.S., created an opening for the administration to pursue drastic measures.

During Trump's state visit to India earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the American president to rethink further restrictions on work visas, especially the H-1B, according to local media.