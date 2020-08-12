US health chief says Taiwan talks touched on bilateral trade pact

TAIPEI -- U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar's landmark visit to Taiwan has touched on more than just cooperation against COVID-19, he confided to reporters on Wednesday, noting that discussions have touched on a bilateral trade deal and luring Taiwanese manufacturers to the U.S.

Azar, the highest-level U.S. cabinet member to visit Taiwan since 1979, also voiced skepticism over the biggest coronavirus news of the moment -- Russia's claim to have successfully developed a vaccine.

Azar told a media teleconference that he delivered a message from U.S. President Donald Trump to Taiwan that stressed friendship and cooperation on a range of issues, from security and the economy to health care.

"We did discuss trade issues, including questions surrounding a bilateral trade arrangement," Azar said of his closed-door meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday. "We also discussed President Trump's commitment to treat personal protective equipment and other health care supplies, including pharmaceuticals, as strategic national assets with supply chains needing to be located onshore in the U.S."

Azar said the details of what Tsai wanted him to tell Trump would remain confidential.

Taiwan has been pushing the idea of a free trade deal with the U.S. for years, to no avail. The prospects for tangible progress remain unclear, but Azar's visit does appear to have paved the way for closer ties with Washington amid tensions with Beijing, which claims the self-ruled democratic island as Chinese territory.

Azar said he has spoken with leaders from Taiwan's private sector and government about building production capacity for health products in the U.S., including personal protective equipment, pharmaceutical ingredients and generic medicines.

Since he landed on Sunday, Azar has been complimenting Taiwan's success in containing the spread of COVID-19 while criticizing China for failing to disclose information to the world in a timely manner. In the teleconference, he raised the issue of transparency in connection with Russia as well -- a day after President Vladimir Putin announced a vaccine and said his own daughter had taken it.

"It is important that we provide safe and effective vaccines with transparent data," Azar said. "The Russian vaccine is only at the beginning. And the data from the initial trial has not been disclosed, not transparent."

Although the world is desperate for a vaccine, Azar stressed speed is not everything.

"It is not a race to be first," he said, calling for the use of "every power in the U.S. government, its economy, the pharmaceutical industry across the globe" to deliver vaccines quickly, for the benefit of Americans and others alike.

While he did not promise Taiwan preferential supplies of future coronavirus vaccines the U.S. is developing, he said two of the six candidates in which the U.S. has invested entered Phase 3 clinical trials weeks ago.

Azar's stay in Taiwan has included meetings with Vice President William Lai, Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Wu, economic officials and national security advisers. Azar also attended a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding on health collaboration between the U.S. and Taiwan, and gave a speech at National Taiwan University's Public Health College.

On Wednesday morning, he paid his respects to Taiwan's late former President Lee Teng-hui, a major contributor to the island's democratization. Azar is scheduled to leave Taiwan Wednesday afternoon.

The visit came as Washington and Beijing stepped up their confrontation over technology and human rights. Last week, Trump signed a ban on Chinese apps WeChat and TikTok that takes effect in 45 days, citing national security threats. China sanctioned 11 U.S. citizens in retaliation for similar measures by Washington against Hong Kong and Chinese officials.

Beijing voiced strong objections to Azar's trip. Chinese fighter jets crossed the unofficial maritime boundary between China and Taiwan into Taiwanese airspace on Monday morning, before his meeting with Tsai.

Nikkei Asian Review chief business news correspondent Kenji Kawase contributed to this story.