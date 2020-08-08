US hits Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam with sanctions over crackdown

NEW YORK -- The Trump administration on Friday announced sanctions against Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrier Lam and 10 other current and former officials for restricting freedoms and undermining the territory's autonomy.

In a step certain to fuel tensions between Washington and Beijing, the U.S. Treasury Department targeted Lam for what it called her role in overseeing and "implementing Beijing's policies of suppression of freedom and democratic processes."

The White House has been critical of China's sweeping new national security law aimed at limiting Hong Kong's autonomy.

The sanctions in effect block transactions in "all property and interests in property" of the 11 targets, the Treasury Department explained in a news release giving their names and profiles. Also prohibited will be contributions to and by these persons.

The list includes Hong Kong Police Commissioner Chris Tang and predecessor Stephen Lo.

Lam has shrugged off the prospect of being targeted by U.S. sanctions. "I have no assets in the U.S., and I don't particularly like going to the U.S.," she said in a July television interview. "If they won't grant me a visa, then I will just not go there."

The sanctions are just the most recent step in an escalation of tensions between the world's largest and second-largest economies.

Since 2019, the U.S. and China have been embroiled in a trade war, which was compounded by trading barbs after the COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year.

Repeatedly called the "China virus" by U.S. President Donald Trump, the disease has stoked tensions between Washington and Beijing since spring. The U.S. has conducted naval drills in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean, targeted Chinese technology companies for sanctions, and even shut down the Chinese Consulate in Houston.

Beijing, for its part, has shut down the U.S. Consulate in Chengdu. Flaunting its military might at U.S. allies, it has engaged in a deadly mountain skirmish with India and carried out aggressive naval maneuvers near the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands -- claimed by China as the Diaoyu -- while holding live-fire drills in the South China Sea.

Early on Friday, China's foreign ministry had still not reacted, though it issued a stern warning on another front that is heating up in the ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing: targeting journalists.

"If the US continues with its political discrimination and suppression against Chinese media and journalists, then China will have to make necessary and legitimate reactions," tweeted the official account of the ministry's spokesperson Friday.

This is a developing story.