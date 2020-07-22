US orders closure of Chinese consulate in Houston

BEIJING -- The U.S. has ordered China to shut its consulate in Houston within three days, a move that Washington said defends America but which Beijing denounced as an "unprecedented escalation" of tensions.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said Wednesday the closure was intended "to protect American intellectual property" and private information, without explaining why the Houston consulate was singled out.

Attention now turns to what retaliatory action Beijing may take, at a time the two sides have traded barbs and maneuvered diplomatically over Hong Kong, Huawei Technologies and other sources of tension.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin slammed the closure order as a unilateral "political provocation" and "deliberate sabotage" by the U.S.

"China strongly condemns this," Wang said. "China urges the U.S. to immediately revoke the wrong decision. Otherwise, China will definitely make a proper and necessary response."

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called the U.S. move "an unprecedented escalation of its recent actions against China." © Kyodo

Beijing looks to order the closure of the American consulate in Wuhan in an apparent retaliation, Reuters reports.

Though precedents exist for ordering the closure of a foreign mission -- the U.S. told Russia to shut its consulate in San Francisco three years ago -- such moves are rare.

"This is a crazy move," tweeted Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Communist Party-run Global Times.

The move against the consulate in the Texas city comes a day after the U.S. Department of Justice charged two Chinese nationals over what the agency called cyber-espionage against defense contractors, coronavirus researchers and other targets. It also follows reports that President Donald Trump's administration is considering a ban that would keep Chinese Communist Party members and their families from traveling to the U.S.

Ortagus struck at the Communist Party in Wednesday's statement.

"The United States will not tolerate the [People's Republic of China's] violations of our sovereignty and intimidation of our people, just as we have not tolerated the PRC's unfair trade practices, theft of American jobs, and other egregious behavior," she said. "President Trump insists on fairness and reciprocity in U.S.-China relations."

The Houston fire department responded to a call that documents were being burned at the consulate.

Additional reporting by Alex Fang in New York.