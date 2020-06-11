ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On International relations

China and India eye gradual pullback in Himalayan standoff

Japan will present G-7 with joint statement on Hong Kong: Abe

Another US-China feud looms over WTO leadership race

India, China decide to continue efforts to defuse border row

International relations

US reopens Greenland consulate and orders icebreakers

China and Russia activity spurs White House to strengthen footprint

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Wells pulls himself out from the Arctic Ocean during ice rescue training north of Barrow, Alaska. The Coast Guard's icebreaker Healy is seen in the background. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard)
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asian Review chief desk editor | North America

NEW YORK -- After a 67-year hiatus, the U.S. reopened a consulate in Greenland Wednesday, part of an effort to bolster its Arctic presence.

The opening comes a day after President Donald Trump issued a memorandum to the secretaries of Defense, Commerce, Energy and Homeland Security calling for the establishment of a fleet of polar security icebreakers that will be fully deployable by 2029.

"I am proud to celebrate the reopening of the United States Consulate in Nuuk, Greenland," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. "Our presence in Nuuk will enhance the prosperity we share with our friends in Denmark and Greenland, as we work together with other Arctic allies and partners to ensure the stability and sustainability of development in the region."

The consulate will be housed temporarily in the Danish military's Joint Arctic Command and will be headed by Consul Sung Choi. Choi was until recently the Greenlandic affairs officer assigned to the embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has been establishing contacts in Greenland.The plan is to assign another officer plus around five local staff. 

The first consulate was in place from 1940 to 1953. A senior State Department official told reporters in April that the aim of opening the consulate "is to be the partner of choice for Arctic states," at a time when Russia and China increase activity in the northern seas.

Meanwhile, the White House memo issued Tuesday laid out the administration's plan to acquire and employ "a suitable fleet of polar security icebreakers" and associated assets capable of ensuring a persistent U.S. presence in the Arctic and Antarctic regions. It called for at least three heavy polar-class security cutters along with a class of medium icebreakers. It also called for securing at least two locations for U.S. bases and at least two sites for international bases that the fleet can use.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close