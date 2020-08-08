US sanctions Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam over crackdown

NEW YORK -- The Trump administration on Friday announced sanctions against Hong Kong leader Carrier Lam and 10 other officials for restricting freedoms and undermining the territory's autonomy.

In a step that is certain to fuel tensions between Washington and Beijing, the Treasury Department targeted Lam for her role in overseeing and "implementing Beijing's policies of suppression of freedom and democratic processes."

The White House has been critical of Beijing's recent passage of a sweeping national security law aimed at limiting Hong Kong's autonomy.

Also on the sanctions list are Hong Kong police commissioner Chris Tang and former commissioner Stephen Lo.