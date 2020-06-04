US to block Chinese passenger flights in new tit-for-tat

NEW YORK -- The Trump administration will suspend Chinese airlines from flying into the U.S. this month in response to China's refusal to let in American passenger flights, marking another escalation of tensions between the world's two largest economies.

The order, published by the Department of Transportation Wednesday, will go into effect June 16, pending a nod from President Donald Trump.

At the moment, direct flights between the two countries are operated only by Chinese airlines. U.S. carriers Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have asked Beijing for permission to re-enter the country starting this month but have not received approvals.

"The Chinese government's failure to approve their requests is a violation of our Air Transport Agreement," the Department of Transportation said.

"The department will continue to engage our Chinese counterparts so both U.S. and Chinese carriers can fully exercise their bilateral rights," it said. "In the meantime, we will allow Chinese carriers to operate the same number of scheduled passenger flights as the Chinese government allows ours."

China has also been barring entry by most foreigners since March. Flights into the mainland follow a so-called Five One policy, permitting only one flight per country per week, among airlines allowed to operate.

Meanwhile, a U.S. ban on non-American travelers from China prompted by the coronavirus, which went into effect in February, is still in place, despite Beijing having largely brought the country's outbreak under control.