US troops leave Afghanistan's Bagram base, ending 20-year stay

TOKYO/NEW YORK -- All U.S. forces have withdrawn from Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, the Afghan Defense Ministry said Friday, ending their nearly two-decade deployment at the largest American military base in the country.

The U.S. military had used Bagram, a Soviet-built air strip located about 60 km north of the Afghan capital of Kabul, as an entry point for its forces. The installation has also provided a launch point for air attacks since coalition forces took it over in 2001.

"All Coalition and American troops have departed Bagram Air Base last night," tweeted Fawad Aman, spokesperson for Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense, who added that the base has been handed over to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. The withdrawal of forces from the base symbolizes the end of the U.S. military involvement in the country.

In December 2001, New York City firefighters and police were flown to bury a piece of the World Trade Center in Bagram, days after the Taliban were toppled for harboring Osama bin Laden.

The U.S. and the Taliban agreed to a peace deal in February 2020 that included an eventual withdrawal of American troops. President Joe Biden followed up in April by announcing that 2,500 personnel stationed in Afghanistan would be removed by Sept. 11 -- the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

It marks the end of an operation that at one point saw up to 100,000 American troops on the ground.

Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division prepare ground to bury a piece of rubble from the World Trade Center at Bagram Air Field north of Kabul on Dec. 21, 2001 before the arrival of New York City firefighters and police. © Reuters

The American military still will keep a small contingent of troops in Afghanistan indefinitely, largely to provide security for the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.

Meanwhile, the Taliban is maintaining its offensive and expanding the territory under its control. Concerns remain that the pullout of U.S. troops will worsen security in Afghanistan. The United Nations envoy for Afghanistan announced last week that the Taliban had taken more than 50 of the country's 370 districts and was positioned to control provincial capitals as the country looked increasingly unstable as foreign military support ended. Beyond their traditional strongholds in the south of the country, the Taliban have taken control of areas like Kunduz, in the north, where they have traditionally not had influence.

Turkey has offered to take over protection of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed the plan to Biden at the recent meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Turkey is the sole member of NATO with a Muslim majority and has historic ties with Afghanistan. Over 500 Turkish troops are engaged in the NATO mission in Afghanistan.

For Afghanistan, where three-fourths of the land is covered by mountainous regions, the Kabul airport is a crucial gateway with the outside world. Without an open gateway, it will be difficult for diplomats and aid workers to be based in the country.

Ankara sees an opportunity to improve relations with the U.S. with this move. Following its controversial decision to purchase Russian S-400 surface-to-air missiles, Turkey has been subject to U.S. sanctions and has been kicked out of the F-35 development project.