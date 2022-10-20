ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

Ukraine war thwarts last APEC communique before leaders' summit

Some finance ministers draw link between Russia's invasion and inflation

The Ukraine war has overshadowed Thailand's year as host of the APEC meetings. (Photo by Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- The economic fallout from the war in Ukraine dominated another Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, as finance ministers gathered to discuss post-pandemic recovery amid record-high inflation in food and energy prices, supply constraints and tightening financial conditions.

Thai Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith issued a chair's statement, as the 21 members were unable to agree on a joint communique. The consensus-based group has not issued such a message since this year's ministerial meetings began in May.

