Ukraine war thwarts last APEC communique before leaders' summit

BANGKOK -- The economic fallout from the war in Ukraine dominated another Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, as finance ministers gathered to discuss post-pandemic recovery amid record-high inflation in food and energy prices, supply constraints and tightening financial conditions.

Thai Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith issued a chair's statement, as the 21 members were unable to agree on a joint communique. The consensus-based group has not issued such a message since this year's ministerial meetings began in May.