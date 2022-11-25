Ukrainians embraced but Asian refugees face icy welcome in EU

UTRECHT, Netherlands -- The gulf between the treatment of Asian refugees and Ukrainians fleeing the war with Russia lays bare "institutional racism" in European nations, rights groups say.

An estimated 4.4 million Ukrainians have been registered in the legal system as refugees across the European Union, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Many have taken advantage of the European Union's Temporary Protection Directive that grants Ukrainians "instant access" to the bloc.