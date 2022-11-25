ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

Ukrainians embraced but Asian refugees face icy welcome in EU

Rights groups say difference in treatment exposes 'institutional racism'

Hundreds of refugees sleep rough outside the Ter Apel refugee center in the Netherlands on Aug. 25.   © Getty Images
MEHK CHAKRABORTY, Contributing writer | Europe

UTRECHT, Netherlands -- The gulf between the treatment of Asian refugees and Ukrainians fleeing the war with Russia lays bare "institutional racism" in European nations, rights groups say.

An estimated 4.4 million Ukrainians have been registered in the legal system as refugees across the European Union, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Many have taken advantage of the European Union's Temporary Protection Directive that grants Ukrainians "instant access" to the bloc.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close