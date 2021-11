Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

HANOI -- Vietnam is committed to restoring supply chains, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said Monday, after its coronavirus lockdown disrupted a key production base for global companies.

An auto plant in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. Pandemic restrictions caused production disruptions felt around the world. © Reuters

