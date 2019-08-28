ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
International relations

Vietnam seeks 'peaceful' solution to South China Sea tensions

Prime minister urges cooperation by neighbors as US and China trade barbs

TOMOYA ONISHI, Nikkei staff writer
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, right, meets with Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad in Hanoi on Aug. 27. (Photo by Tomoya Onishi)

HANOI -- Vietnam will work with its Southeast Asian neighbors to seek a peaceful solution to tensions in the South China Sea, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told reporters here Tuesday after a meeting with Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad.

The remarks came a day after the U.S. Department of Defense expressed concern over the situation, in which a Chinese survey ship and escort vessels have sailed off the Spratly Islands for over a month.

Vietnam has told China the vessels must leave waters that Hanoi maintains are in its exclusive economic zone.

"China will not win the trust of its neighbors nor the respect of the international community by maintaining its bullying tactics," the Pentagon said Monday.

Beijing rebutted the American statement.

"The rights and wrongs of the issue are quite clear," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said Tuesday. "The U.S. has made irresponsible remarks over and over again, disregarding facts and calling black white, and China is firmly opposed to that."

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media