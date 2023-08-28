ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Vietnam weighs Singapore diplomatic upgrade as Lee visits

China risks make Vietnam more of a destination for manufacturing, solar power

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, left, and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh: Their nations are increasingly intertwined as multinationals send capital to Vietnam via the low-tax island.   © AFP/Jiji
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Vietnam is considering an upgrade to its diplomatic ties with Singapore, putting the city-state in the top diplomatic echelon, on par with China and Russia.

Hosting Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday, Vietnam said the countries are weighing a comprehensive strategic partnership. That would be one rung up from their current strategic partnership, a status that the U.S. also is looking to establish with Vietnam, with President Joe Biden tentatively slated to visit next month.

