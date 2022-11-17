ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

Xi, Kishida meet as Japan Inc. struggles to strike balance on China

Businesses continue to invest in No. 2 economy despite U.S. calls to diversify

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet in Bangkok on Nov. 17. (Source photos by Uichiro Kasai and Yusuke Hinata)
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Thailand

BANGKOK -- The leaders of Japan and China held their first summit meeting in about three years on Thursday as Japanese companies struggle to find a balance between maintaining a presence in the world's No. 2 economy and responding to U.S. calls to diversify.

The meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping came just ahead of the annual summit of 21 Asia-Pacific economies, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders gathering, hosted by Thailand this year.

