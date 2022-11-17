Xi, Kishida set to meet as Japan Inc. struggles for balance on China

BANGKOK -- The leaders of Japan and China are expected to hold their first summit meeting in three years on Thursday as Japanese companies struggle to find a balance between maintaining a presence in the world's No. 2 economy and responding to U.S. calls to diversify.

The meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping comes just ahead of the annual summit of 21 Asia-Pacific economies, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders gathering, hosted by Thailand this year.