International relations

Xi and Modi agree to maintain peace on border in BRICS chat

Chinese and Indian leaders had 'candid' exchange, Beijing spokesperson says

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, center, speaks with China's President Xi Jinping, left, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on Aug. 24.   © AP
YUKIO TAJIMA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of this week's BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, amid tense relations between their governments.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the two leaders agreed that China and India should work together to maintain peace along their disputed border. They had a "candid and in-depth exchange of views" on Wednesday regarding current relations and other questions of shared interest, according to the spokesperson.

