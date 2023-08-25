Xi and Modi agree to maintain peace on border in BRICS chat

BEIJING -- Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of this week's BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, amid tense relations between their governments.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the two leaders agreed that China and India should work together to maintain peace along their disputed border. They had a "candid and in-depth exchange of views" on Wednesday regarding current relations and other questions of shared interest, according to the spokesperson.