Xi attacks U.S. attempts to expand Taiwan's UN involvement

SHANGHAI -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on all nations to defend the status quo of the United Nations-backed international order, batting off attempts by the U.S. to expand Taiwan's participation in the global organization.

Xi's comments came in a speech in Beijing at a meeting to mark the 50th anniversary of China's admission to the UN. On Oct. 25, 1971, the UN General Assembly passed Resolution 2758 to include the People's Republic of China in the body, replacing the Republic of China -- the official name of Taiwan.

"Every country in the world should uphold the international system with the UN at its core, the international order based on international law and the basic norm of international relations governed by the UN Charter," he said.

Xi stressed that international rules can only be made collectively by the UN's 193 member states, and not by any individual country or its allies. He also advocated cooperation rather than confrontation, and opposed "any kind of hegemonism, power politics, unilateralism and protectionism."

U.S. Department of State and Taiwan officials met on Friday in a virtual meeting to explore the expansion of Taiwan's participation at the UN and in other international forums.

"The discussion focused on supporting Taiwan's ability to participate meaningfully at the UN and contribute its valuable expertise to address global challenges, including global public health, the environment and climate change, development assistance, technical standards and economic cooperation," the State Department said in a statement.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday tweeted: "Grateful for #US support for expanding #Taiwan's international participation. We stand ready to work with all like-minded partners to contribute our expertise in international organizations, mechanisms & events."

Since China's ascension to the UN, Beijing has blocked Taiwan's participation in nearly all UN activities and bodies such as the World Health Organization. This deprives Taiwan from accessing critical information such as pandemic-related health alerts, and prevents other countries from gaining from Taiwan's active participation.

In response to the State Department's move, Chinese Communist Party-affiliated media Global Times said the U.S. was trying to contain China by expanding Taiwan's international role and by doing so, it could create divisions within the UN.

"The U.S. knows well that Taiwan's entry to the UN is just a pseudo-proposition that has no chance to be realized," the tabloid wrote in an editorial on Monday. "What the US wants more is to create a new flashpoint with China and exhaust China's diplomatic resources."