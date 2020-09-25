Xi has first call with Suga; no mention of Japan visit

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Chinese President Xi Jinping did not discuss Xi's postponed state visit to Japan in their first telephone conference Friday evening, Suga told reporters.

The two leaders agreed to coordinate on a high level, including person-to-person, on both bilateral and international problems, according to Suga.

Xi was supposed to travel to Japan in April. But the visit -- which involved months of planning and was hailed as a potential turning point in Sino-Japanese relations -- was postponed in March owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Suga, who took office Sept. 16, said he told Xi that "stable relations between Japan and China are extremely important not only bilaterally but also for the region and the international community."

Xi congratulated Suga on becoming prime minister and said he would continue to work for the development of relations with Japan, according to Suga.

Friday's talks marked the first telephone conference between Xi and a Japanese prime minister since May 2018.

Suga has held his first telephone conferences with a number of world leader this week, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.