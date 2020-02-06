ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
International relations

Xi lauds Cambodia for friendship amid outbreak

China turns down Hun Sen's offer to visit Wuhan

TSUKASA HADANO and TOMOYA ONISHI, Nikkei staff writers
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Feb. 5.   © Xinhua via AP

BEIJING/HANOI -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in Beijing on Wednesday, where he stressed China's ability to beat the coronavirus outbreak.

China has the "confidence and capability to win the fight against the outbreak of the epidemic," Xi said according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

The Chinese leader expressed his deep appreciation for Cambodia, saying that Hun Sen's trip to Beijing, the first for a foreign leader since the virus spread, demonstrated the "unbreakable friendship and mutual trust" between the two countries.

Hun Sen responded by calling the countries "steadfast friends." The Beijing-leaning leader has decided not to restrict Cambodian travel to and from China, and had offered to visit Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak.

The Xi administration likely hoped to highlight its ties with Cambodia to help allay concerns at home, especially as many countries respond harshly to the growing outbreak. The U.S. told citizens not to travel to China, exercising the highest of its four travel advisory levels.

Still, China turned down Hun Sen's offer to visit Wuhan.

