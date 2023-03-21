Xi makes first trip to Russia since Ukraine invasion

TOKYO -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia on Monday for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in which he is expected to call for renewed talks between Moscow and Kyiv under a 12-point peace plan announced by Beijing in February.

This is Xi's first trip to Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and his first trip overseas since kicking off his third term as president at the National People's Congress session ended March 13. Xi is seen using the summit to bolster China's bilateral cooperation with Russia amid the countries' growing tensions with the U.S.