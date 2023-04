SHANGHAI -- Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday, as the South American leader calls for a shift away from dollar-denominated trade and challenges the dominance of Western-led financial institutions.

The summit in Beijing, which is expected to end with a string of business deals, comes as Brazil looks to beef up ties with its biggest trading partner, China, where it shipped nearly $90 billion worth of soybeans, iron ore and other goods last year.