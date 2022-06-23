Xi rallies BRICS against sanctions 'abuse,' Cold War mentality

SHANGHAI -- Chinese President Xi Jinping urged BRICS countries on Thursday to play a constructive role globally and reject U.S.-led hegemony as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a virtual summit with leaders from Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa, Xi did not name America and its allies but his message was clear.

"We need to encourage the international community to practice true multilateralism... and urge the world to reject the Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation, oppose unilateral sanctions and abuse of sanctions, and reject the small circles built around hegemonism by forming one big family belonging to a community with a shared future for humanity," Xi said.

The Chinese leader's remarks released by the state Xinhua News Agency came after his warning yesterday at a BRICS-related forum against "attempts to expand military alliances" as seen in the conflict in Ukraine -- a veiled reference to NATO.

China has refrained from condemning Russia's invasion in Ukraine and has repeatedly criticized U.S.-led sanctions against Moscow.

Confronted by slowing economic growth at home, Xi urged his counterparts of emerging economies to pool their strength and step up policy coordination to overcome challenges in global development.

Speaking from Beijing, Xi also called for greater international cooperation to build a strong line of defense against the coronavirus, which has had a resurgence in China, triggering citywide lockdowns this year.

This cause was shared by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who supported the BRICS' move to establish a vaccine research and development center, increase coordination among customs authorities, and other measures.

"Such practical steps make BRICS a unique international organization whose focus is not just limited to dialogue," said Modi.

Modi, who has also stopped short of denouncing Russia over the Ukraine war, made no mention of either country in his opening remarks.

Additional reporting by Kiran Sharma in New Delhi.