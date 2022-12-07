ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

Xi's Saudi visit seeks to shift narrative away from protests

Top oil exporter and importer prepare for uncertainties ahead

Chinese President XI Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia was not announced by the Chinese side until the last minute. (Source photos Reuters)
NESREEN BAKHEIT and KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei staff writers | China

RIYADH/TOKYO -- It took until Wednesday morning for the Chinese government to announce that President Xi Jinping was flying to Saudi Arabia later in the day.

Typically, a leader's visit is announced at the Foreign Ministry's daily media briefing several days in advance. Instead, the trip was announced in the form of an 8 a.m. statement by ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, despite Saudi officials acknowledging the visit days earlier. As late as Tuesday afternoon, a Chinese government spokesperson said: "I have nothing to share at the moment."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close