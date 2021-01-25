Xi says Cold War thinking risks 'confrontation,' in jab at Biden

SHANGHAI -- Nations must reject Cold War thinking and embrace "strategic communication" to build trust, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in an address to the World Economic Forum on Monday, making his case to a global audience days after new U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration.

"The problems facing the world are interconnected and complex," Xi said via video link to the Davos Agenda meetings -- an online prelude to the forum's mid-pandemic, in-person summit in Singapore in May. "The way out of them is through upholding multilateralism and building a community with a shared future for mankind."

This was Xi's second time speaking to the WEF. The first, in January 2017, was three days before Donald Trump began his presidency, when Xi presented himself as a defender of free trade and globalization in contrast to Trump's "America First" isolationism.

Xi listed what he sees as four major tasks for the world: to step up macroeconomic policy coordination; to abandon "ideological prejudice" and pursue win-win cooperation; to close the gap between developed and developing countries; and to come together to tackle global challenges, including COVID-19.

This time, in a message apparently directed at the U.S. and its partners but without naming names, Xi denounced the polices of the Trump era. "To build small circles or start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimidate others, to willfully impose decoupling, supply disruption or sanctions, and to create isolation or estrangement will only push the world into division and even confrontation," he said in his roughly 20-minute address.

Instead, Xi vowed that China would continue on the path of reforming and opening up its economy based on market principles and international standards. "We hope these efforts will bring more cooperation opportunities to other countries, and give further impetus to global economic recovery and growth," he said.

He also called for taking "down barriers to trade, investment and technological exchanges."

As it happens, figures released by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development on Sunday showed foreign direct investment into China grew 4% to $163 billion in 2020, making the country the largest recipient. The increase came despite an overall drop in global FDI, which fell by 42% to $859 billion amid COVID-19 lockdowns and other uncertainties. The FDI flow to the U.S. plunged 49% to $134 billion.

Likewise, both the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, signed with 15 countries in November, and the conclusion of the Comprehensive Agreement on Investments with the European Union in December underscore China's growing influence in regional trade. "China will continue to promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation," Xi pledged.

HSBC in a December survey found 18% of businesses in the Asia-Pacific region intend to prioritize trade with China in 2021, versus 16% focusing on the U.S.

China's ostensible success in containing COVID-19 has not hurt its global appeal. The first country to suffer a major outbreak was also one of the first to rein in the virus, and assuming that success holds, the Chinese economy is expected to grow about 8% in 2021.

Once again countering criticism that Beijing's initial handling of the virus contributed to the pandemic, Xi emphasized how China has assisted 150 countries and stressed its commitment to "closer solidarity and cooperation, more information sharing, and a stronger global response."

Without going into specifics, Xi also appeared to push back against international pressure over its policies toward Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan. "Differences in history, culture and social system should not be an excuse for antagonism or confrontation, but rather an incentive for cooperation," he said. "We should respect and accommodate differences, avoid meddling in other countries' internal affairs, and resolve disagreements through consultation and dialogue."

The WEF's online meetings -- held in lieu of the usual gathering in snowy Davos, Switzerland, due to still-surging infections across the globe -- began Sunday and started a full slate of sessions on Monday under the theme of "rebuilding trust." Klaus Schwab, the WEF founder and executive chairman, called on the world to seize the chance together to end the COVID-19 crisis and rebuild economies.

"We have to create a new multilateral system, which is fair ... [and] takes into account the necessities of the 21st century," Schwab said.

Besides Xi, other leaders such as Germany's Angela Merkel, Japan's Yoshihide Suga and India's Narendra Modi are due to speak to the forum, which runs until Friday. Biden is not expected to participate.

If all goes according to plan, global luminaries will then reconvene in person a few months from now in Singapore. The plan to hold a physical summit in an ongoing pandemic has drawn criticism, though the WEF has insisted it will be safe and successful.