TOKYO -- Chinese President Xi Jinping took home a major diplomatic prize during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, walking away with a statement of support on Taiwan while seeking to portray himself as a mediator on Ukraine.

After the three-day visit to Russia, Xi returned to China on Wednesday, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Xi spent about 10 total hours with Putin during the trip, including informal talks, a Monday state dinner and the official summit on Tuesday.