Yellen says China visit made 'progress,' vows more communication

SHANGHAI -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in Beijing on Sunday that "some progress" toward establishing better communication was made during her visit to China, even as she pressed Beijing about some of its policies and warned against support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

In a news conference wrapping up her four-day visit, Yellen expressed a willingness to listen to China's perspective on Washington's moves to safeguard U.S. national security -- an apparent attempt to ease the tensions that have dogged bilateral relations between the world's top two economies in recent years.