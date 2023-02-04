Yoon pursues commercial diplomacy as South Korea's top salesman

TOKYO -- Shortly after the new year arrived, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol flew to the Middle East and Europe to push sales of his country's strategic products related to nuclear power, defense and other items.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 19, Yoon said South Korea "boasts the world's top-notch production technologies and manufacturing capabilities in semiconductor, rechargeable batteries, steelmaking and biotechnology," and is now ready to play the role of "a key partner in the global supply chain."