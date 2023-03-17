Yoon returns to storm in South Korea after Japan breakthrough

TOKYO -- After scoring a diplomatic breakthrough with Japan, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday flew back to Seoul, where he will face a disgruntled public and scathing criticism from political opponents.

The previous day, Yoon became the first South Korean leader in 12 years to hold a bilateral summit in Japan. At a post-summit joint news conference, Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were all smiles as they announced progress toward addressing lingering bilateral issues.